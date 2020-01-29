Downtown Little Rock rally celebrates School Choice Week

School Choice Rally at Robinson Center in downtown Little Rock on Jan. 29, 2020.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thousands of students, parents, teachers, and community members have taken part in a rally at one of Arkansas’s largest School Choice Week celebrations.

Wednesday morning’s rally at the Robinson Center in downtown celebrated all K-12 school options available to families across the state of Arkansas.

As part of the rally, students from different schools performed. Leaders from the Reform Alliance spoke to remind parents that they are not against teachers in any district but they are for having options at parents’ disposal.

The event was hosted by The Reform Alliance.