Downtown Little Rock partnership trying to help businesses by asking the owners for information

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Downtown Little Rock is helping to sustain local businesses by getting the word out on how the citizens can help support other businesses.

They want people to know that they are working for you and with you.

They ask if you want to share information and updates regarding your business with the public to email elampe@downtownnlr.com and let them know.

They want to know how your business is adapting to accommodate for the circumstances of COVID-19.

Are businesses open and operating as usual?

What is the best way people can support your business?

Any other tips, thoughts, ideas, suggestions, feedback, or important info for people?

Downtown Little Rock will compile this data and share it with the public in the coming days.

Please email the information to elampe@downtownnlr.com