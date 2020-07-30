Downtown Little Rock business gets spray-painted with ‘Black Lives Matter’ and expletives

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—Businesses across Arkansas are struggling to stay open amid the pandemic and for the owner of one in downtown Little Rock, it’s even more difficult while paying to fix what others destroyed.

Paula Dempsey, the owner of Dempsey Bakery, says when she showed up to the shop on Sunday, she found messages spray-painted all over her building.

“It just makes you sick,” said Dempsey.

The spray painted messages read, ‘No justice, No peace,’—‘F*** cops’—and ‘Black lives Matter.’

Dempsey says this isn’t the first time this has happened. She says her building was spray-painted in May following the George Floyd protests.

“I was just upset. My husband was really upset because of the vulgarity on the wall,” recalled Dempsey.

Dempsey said she thought this was a one-time deal and was shocked to see it had happened again this week.

“Five or ten thousand dollars right now– or anytime really– that you weren’t counting on having to spend is devastating,” said Dempsey.

Dempsey says she is all for people expressing their feelings, but not when it is at the expense of those already hurting from a pandemic.

“To then have to deal with that as well… It’s hard to keep going,” said Dempsey.

She says she wants the ones who keep writing messages on the wall to hear the message of her own.

“This is not the way to go about this and violence and destruction of other people’s property is not acceptable. It’s just not,” said Dempsey.