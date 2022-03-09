DOVER, Ark. – When you hear tornado warning sirens on days with severe weather, the best advice is to state weather aware and take cover.

Kendall Hampton who lives in Dover says he didn’t take this advice on Sunday when an EF1 tornado came through Pope county.

He says heavy winds of over 100 miles per hour blew through his neighborhood on Larue Ridge Road, sweeping him off his feet and throwing him 15 feet.

He was thrown onto a steel gate on his porch. The impact resulted in a trip to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a left rib fracture and a possible back fracture.

Next week Hampton will go to the Arkansas Spine Clinic for further evaluation on his back.

At 55-years-old, these injuries just add to the already long list from years past.

Hampton says he’s had seven major back surgeries and been operated on about 53 times.

Hampton is a former construction worker, which is where these past injuries came from.

On the job in 1998, he fell 20 feet backward off a ladder while working on a church in Ozark. He spent 4 months in the hospital in a full-body cast.

But Sunday’s tornado experience was the scariest for him.

“It was just getting picked up by the wind, and once the wind picked me up, I didn’t know where I’d might end up.”

He’s thankful to have no damage to his home and to still be alive and says he’ll never take the risk on weather again and hopes others take this message seriously.