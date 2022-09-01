DOVER, Ark. – A locked and caged life is how several dogs and puppies around the world live.

In Pope County a rescues home is at max capacity because of owners abandoning their dogs.

The owner of NovaStar Rescue in Dover says that when she started her dog rescuing nonprofit organization, she had about 40 dogs. Now, she has well over triple digits.

On the property of NovaStar, from cage to cage, the barks don’t stop from the 150-plus dogs.

Owner Terre Wood says, as one of the only rescue centers in the Dover area, their workload is higher than ever.

“Rescuers are never going to rescue our way out of this.”

She says just this week alone, she’s “probably been asked to take in 50 to 60 dogs.”

On top of that, some dogs are just being left at their doorstep.

Wood says at NovaStar, they have had litters of puppies and cages dropped at their gates and dogs thrown over their fence.

On Thursday, Wood took 14 puppies to the vet. She says if folks would spay and neuter their dogs and puppies, this wouldn’t be an issue.

“We have a community spay and neuter program where we will spay, and neuter people’s dogs and they don’t have to pay a dime,” benefitting dog owners and NovaStar who runs strictly off donations.

NovaStar is accepting donations of money, blankets, and straw bedding.

It’s cheaper for me to spay that one female than for me to take in 8 to ten puppies,” said Wood.

But she says what it all boils down to is people taking ownership for their pets.

No matter the circumstance, whether the dog is “tearing everything up and peeing on your floor,” Wood says tossing it out should never be an option.

“It’s got to start at elementary age. We got to teach the kids, the next generation to be better.”

With the over workload for her and her 3 staff members, Wood is asking for volunteer workers and adopters to give these dogs a home.

If you would like to donate, volunteer, or adopt, reach out to NovaStar Rescue on Facebook.