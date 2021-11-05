Double lane closure planned for I-430 November 6-7

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Construction on I-430 will require an overnight double-lane closure beginning Saturday.

Crews will close the middle and outside lanes of southbound I-430 between Maumelle Boulevard and Cantrell Road from Saturday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m. to Sunday, Nov. 7, at noon. This closure will allow the contractor to place a section of latex-modified concrete on the bridge.

Orange barrels, cones, message boards, and signage will control traffic. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow ARDoT on Twitter @IDriveArkansas for traffic and @myARDOT for everything else.