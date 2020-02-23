Breaking News
Double homicide in North Little Rock, police still investigating

North Little Rock, Ark. — Local police responded to a call about a shooting, when officers arrived on the scene they found two people who were killed by gunshots.

On February 23rd around 12:45 pm Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Ben Street.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department were notified and have responded to initiate a homicide investigation. 

This investigation is in its early stages and information is still being gathered at this time. Further information will be provided when it becomes available. 

