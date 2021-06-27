Dollarway graduates hold balloon release before merge into Pine Bluff School District

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Dollarway graduates of all ages gathered together Sunday night on the football field to mark the end of an era with a balloon release.

This week Dollarway will officially become a part of the Pine Bluff school district.

In December 2020 the State Board of Education ruled the Dollarway district should merge into the Pine Bluff School District as of July 1st.

Dollarway schools first started educating students in 1914.

Dollarway has over 1,600 students and employs more than 300 educators and staff on three campuses.