LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dollar General is expanding fresh produce access in communities through Little Rock.

Company officials said they will be offering fruits and vegetables in 10 of its Little Rock locations to address food access and insecurities.

In a joint announcement with Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., and Director Dean Kumpuris, the company said Tuesday that they are partnering with Little Rock officials and the non-profit organization Fifty for the Future, which focuses on economic growth.

“We understand many Little Rock residents rely on DG to provide access to convenient, affordable, and nutritious foods,” Dollar General COO Jeff Owen said. “We are excited to invest and expand availability of fresh produce to the city as part of our ongoing commitment to increase access to healthier foods in towns across America.”

Dollar General managers also said they plan to host a community celebration on Saturday, August 6, beginning at 8 a.m. at the 10 Little Rock produce stores.

Those locations are:

• 4748 Springer Blvd.

• 3124 W. Roosevelt Road

• 7501 Mablevale Cutoff

• 15616 Alexander Road

• 14600 Arch Street Pike

• 3500 John Barrow Road

• 12626 Lawson Road

• 5023 Baseline Road

• 4701 W. 65th St.

• 9125 Stagecoach Road

Festivities include $10 gift cards for the first 50 adult customers and tote bags with complimentary product samples.

During the same time, the Little Rock Regional Chamber and North Little Rock officials were working with Dollar General on a new perishable distribution center in the greater Little Rock area.

“That’s what made Dollar General’s plan so attractive to us, they have existing stores located right in the middle of many of these food deserts and already had a program in place to add a significant grocery component to many of their stores,” Fifty for the Future committee member Schawnee Hightower said. “We’re very pleased Dollar General chose Little Rock as their first market for a large-scale pilot.”