LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dozens of dogs got a chance to go for a swim in the pool as the annual Doggie Paddle Day event was held at the War Memorial pool Sunday afternoon.

The event was hosted by Friends of the Little Rock Animal Village and open to dogs of all breeds and sizes.

Sunday marked the last day the pool will be open for the year, so why not open it up for your favorite furry friends!

Betsy Robb from Friends of the Animal Village said it’s one of the most anticipated moments of the year for some pet owners.

“Every year we get people that tell us this is the most fun they’ve had with their dogs all year,” Robb said. “They all look forward to it, they wait and wait looking for that announcement of when it’s going to be, its usually the second or third week in October . Everybody eagerly awaits this every year because it is such an opportunity to have a blast with your dog.”

Proceeds from today’s doggie pool party will go to the Little Rock Animal Village.

Some of dogs at the event are up for adoption. To learn more, visit the Friends of the Little Rock Animal Village online.