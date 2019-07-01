Update: Dog shot twice at close range is going home

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Remy is going home! The Cantrell Animal clinic put out a photo today saying that Remy is healthy and is finally going home!

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock veterinarian is taking care of a puppy that was shot twice at close range.

Remy the pup is doing much better now, but the vet says this should have never happened.

Dr. Don Barnett is checking out his latest patient Remy.

He says the pup was brought to Cantrell Animal Clinic Tuesday. He’s been in the business for 30 years, and says, Remy had were unimaginable wounds.

Bullet and bone fragments can be seen in the x-rays. Remy was shot twice. Once in the face and once in the back.

Dr. Barnett says he doesn’t know who did it, but Remy’s owners say someone shot her in the East End area near the Saline/Pulaski County line after she got out of her fence.



“Whoever did it was standing over her with either a long arm or a pistol and shot her right into the muzzle,” Dr. Barnett said.



Remy is a regular patient of Dr. Barnett’s. “She’s a great dog. She’s a pit bull, but she’s the sweetest thing in the world. I can’t see why anyone would do this.”



Luckily, this pup is doing better now.

“We might try to get her home tomorrow or the next day, but she’s doing very well.”



Dr. Barnett says he doesn’t typically see cases like this and, what he wants to say to the person who did it, he can’t say it on TV.



The vet clinic is paying for the recovery costs for Remy. To learn more about how to help out, click here.