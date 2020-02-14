Dog found dead in crate at former Faulkner County Humane Society Thrift Store

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – A discovery most animal advocates never want to make. A dog, dead in a crate, outside of the former Faulkner County Humane Society Thrift Store in Conway.

It’s believed the person was trying to surrender the dog. However, no one has been inside the building for months.

Faulkner County Humane Society Posted what happened on Facebook. The organization sold the building in December and it’s been abandoned since.

Donna Clawson is the Friends of Faulkner County Animal Shelter President.

Clawson says Faulkner County has multiple rescue groups that help save animals, but no brick and mortar.

“If we had a Faulkner Animal Shelter everyone would know where to take their animals,” Clawson said.

For years the county has collected a volunteer tax. It now has $1.6 million in its fund.

In December 20-18, Clawson’s group presented renderings of what an animal shelter could look like. The county says there needs to be a solid revenue stream once a building is put up.

“The quorum court has not been able to find one that is able to support the shelter,” Clawson said. “We know we can build one, build a nice one, we just have to be able to sustain it.”

But, it’s still a game of wait before a building is finished.

“We don’t have to build the Taj Mahal but we need to build one that will be a credit to our county,” she said.

The county does use some of the money to try reducing the animal population. There is a low cost spay and neuter program in Faulkner County.