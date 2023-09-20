BRYANT, Ark. – Documents from an employment investigation outline complaints made against the mayor of Bryant that appear to have led the city council to call for his resignation.

A complaint filed in August with the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission contends that Mayor Allen Scott sexually propositioned and harassed a former city worker multiple times and ignored complaints of similar treatment others were doing.

The former worker who filed the complaint said that she was then fired in retaliation for complaining about this harassment.

The employee was terminated from her job in June, with city HR officials initially stating that the employee had missed deadlines for receiving certifications needed for her position despite the city giving her multiple accommodations and extensions to get them completed.

Notes from city HR Director Charolette Rue indicated that she received an email from the EEOC on Sept. 7 regarding the complaint. Rue noted that she and city attorney Ashley Clancy met with Scott the next day to discuss the allegations made against him.

During that discussion, Rue reported that Scott said he had been a long-term friend of the employee and had previously shared messages and pictures with each other prior to her employment with the city that continued after she started the job.

The HR director went on to report that when Scott was asked if he had inappropriately touched the employee or sent her inappropriate texts, he answered yes. Scott was then asked if the texts were sexual in nature, the report noted, to which he answered “absolutely.”

The Bryant City Council held a special executive session Monday night, after which the council met and unanimously passed motions to ask for Scott’s resignation and issued a vote of no confidence.

On Tuesday, Scott officially resigned his office, effective Sept. 30.

“My resignation is best for the city and my physical and mental health,” Scott’s resignation letter concluded.

KARK 4 News was able to obtain these documents after filing a Freedom of Information Act request.