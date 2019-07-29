Documentary on former Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe premieres in August

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A documentary film on the life of former Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe will premiere in Little Rock next month.

In partnership with AETN, the Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) is hosting a special first screening of Men & Women of Distinction: Governor Mike Beebe, on Aug. 21 at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater in the River Market.

“In 2010, a red tide swept Arkansas, flipping many federal and state offices to Republican control. But Democratic Governor Mike Beebe not only won re-election, he carried all 75 counties in Arkansas, an unprecedented feat. How did he do that? Watch AETN: Men & Women of Distinction’s uplifting one-hour biography of Governor Mike Beebe,” reads a description of the film.

There will be a 5 p.m. reception prior to the 6:30 p.m. screening with former Governor Beebe in the ACS Sponsor Lounge on the 2nd Floor of CALS Ron Robinson Theater, as well as an after-party.

