Doctor at UAMS is promoting happiness and good mental health

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This month KARK is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month by recognizing members of our community who are helping to make a difference in the natural state.

Dr. Erick Messias is a Psychiatrist at UAMS in Little Rock but originally from Brazil.

He’s helping his patients and the medical students he mentors find true happiness in life.

Something he says everyone deserves to have.

“In Costa Rica, people say Pura Vida which is the idea of pure life. the idea that we are here. we are alive. this is the moment that we have in this world. ” says Dr. Messias

Studies show now morethan ever that people are overloaded with information and that can trigger serious health problems.

Dr. Messias is encouraging people to not be afraid to slow down, or take a break in the middle of the day. He suggest taking a short walk around the office.