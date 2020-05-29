Breaking News
Update: Man arrested in connection to Faulkner County fatal dog attack

DJ Williams explores NWA Top Golf

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. — DJ Williams explores Northwest Arkansas’ new Top Golf!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories