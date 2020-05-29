DJ Williams explores NWA Top Golf

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The fiscal year for the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery will end June 30. Despite the occurrences of the past three months, the lottery has had a successful year – even breaking some sales records.

“We want to say thank you to our Arkansas lottery players for helping to raise proceeds for scholarships,” said Bishop Woosley, ASL director, “so we’re calling June 1 ‘Player Appreciation Day.’”