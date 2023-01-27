LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A disaster proclamation has been issued by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders for counties in the state that were affected by severe storms Jan. 2.

The proclamation will allow homeowners and renters in Arkansas, Ashley, Garland, Lincoln and Phillips counties to apply for disaster assistance through the State of Arkansas Individual Assistance Program.

A call center will be opened January 30 for individuals to call and apply.

Information needed to apply includes homeowner’s or renter’s name, address of damaged home, phone number, email address, insurance information, social security number and a detailed description of damages.

Categories of assistance available may include home repairs, cleaning and sanitizing, household debris removal and personal property repairs and replacement.

The application period runs from Jan. 30 until Feb. 10.

To register, call the hotline at 1-888-683-2336 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.