LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – They walked the earth millions of years before humans and now they are back in Arkansas.

The Clinton Presidential Center is hosting a special preview of its new dinosaur explorer exhibit.

The new exhibit will feature over 20 dinosaurs, an authentic fossil cast and hands-on interactive activities to learn about the past environment that dinosaurs thrived in.

The new exhibit will be open to the public on Thursday, June 8.

The dinos will be there until October 1.