Digital Original: Young thespians gaining confidence and skills at UALR summer program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Broadway lovers, listen up!

A musical adaptation of the Tony award-winning production “Hamilton” will be featured at the University of Arkansas Little Rock.

The student showcase will feature music inspired by the breakout Broadway hit – with students coming from all over the country just for this summer program.

“There’s always that one student who seems to get more out of the lessons and more out of what we are doing,” says Dr. Christine Deitz, the associate director for the Jodie Mahony Center for Gifted Education at UALR. “We’re just so happy that they found us.”

Deitz says she is thrilled about the production and the dedication she sees from all the students, especially 14-year-old Lorelei Rasico who lives more than five hours away.

“We are so glad Lorelei found us,” Deitz says. “Out of all the summer programs. Out of all the options she had – she’s with us.”

Lorelei says she was hesitant to apply because she lacks self-confidence but getting accepted into the musical theatre program, “MT Stage: The Hamilton Experience,” has helped build her confidence.

“I was nervous I never did anything like this before,” explains Lorelei.

Lorelei has a lazy eye, and she says it has held her back from going after a lot of her goals. She says the support she gets from the program and her peers has helped change that mindset.

“I feel a lot more self-confident in myself, and I am very proud of everything,” says Lorelei. “I was actually curious to see if I would do this again and I definitely would.”

The production will take place on June 21 at the University Theatre in the Center for Performing Arts.

The event is free and open to the public.

