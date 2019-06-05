Digital Original:Women to cycle 1,700 miles for victims of sex trafficking

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Ten young women are showing strength in numbers by embarking on a bike ride from Seattle to San Diego to help raise awareness for victims of sex trafficking.

Mary Catherine Mote of Hot Springs is one of the ladies that will be cycling the 1,700-mile trip as part of the 2019 Pedal the Pacific team to help raise awareness fo human trafficking.

“There are 20 to 30 million humans being trafficked every day,” says Mote. “So that means being raped being forced into labor and the amount of trauma that takes place when someone is raped completely alters the trajectory of their lives.”

This is the third year for the Pedal the Pacific after three women started the organization in Austin, Texas.

The women will be coming from all across the U.S. and meeting in Seattle where their journey for a cause will begin.

The money raised will go help fund The Refuge for DMST™ (Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking) located in Austin Texas.

It serves as a place for girls who were victims of sex trafficking and can get the help and support they need.

