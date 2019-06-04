Digital Original: Total Artificial Heart patient shows bright future in heart health Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Nearly seven months after a groundbreaking operation Chadarius Johnson, 23, of Jonesboro is showing bright signs for the future of heart surgery.

Already back to playing basketball, a sport he loves, it is showing his doctor just how quickly a person can recover after an intense and invasive heart surgery.

"It astonishing," says Dr. John Ransom, surgical director of the Baptist Health Heart Transplant Institute-Little Rock.

Back in November 2018, Chadarius became the first in the state to successfully have transplanted a donor heart into the state’s first Total Artificial Heart at Baptist Health Medical Center.

On Tuesday, he drove over two hours to the hospital for his check-up and stopped by to thank Dr. Ransom, the surgical director of the Baptist Health, who helped give him a second chance at life.

"I can play basketball again," says Chadarius. "That was the biggest thing though really to go play basketball."

Chadarius continued progress is just another milestone in heart surgery, explains Dr. Ransom.

"The technology is really intriguing," says Ransom. "It's fascinating to see how it works and how well people do with it."

The hospital has a long and successful history with heart health.

This November the hospital will be celebrating 30 years since it performed the state’s first heart transplant.

"We have a lot of people that self refer and come to see us because its the only option besides going to hospice and dying," explains Dr. Ransom.

The two men shared a few laughs and one can tell the unformidable bond they share. Age difference and career goals aside, there is one thing the doctor and patient do have in common - neither have seen the movie Iron Man.

A Marvel Comics film where the superhero uses a device as an Artificial Heart machine to keep his injured heart functioning.

"If he's an Iron man it's his attitude and conviction to get well," says Dr. Ransom.

The hospital is the only comprehensive heart failure management program in Arkansas that can offer patients both total Artificial Heart and heart transplant.