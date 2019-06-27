Digital Original: Summer camp carries three siblings into adulthood

CONWAY, Ark. – Fun, faith and family – that is what one local camp program is hoping to give children this summer.

Starr Peterson, the site director for Kanakuk camp says she has been attending summer camps most her life. Something she believes is not only essential for kids growth but a family tradition close to her heart.

“My parents actually met at camp,” Peterson says. “My brother and sister all grew up coming to Kanakuk camps. Once I was in college I truly wanted to work at camp.”

Peterson says she was thrilled when her siblings decided to join her this summer.

“This year is definitely more special than other years passed,” explains Peterson. “My brother and sister are on “KampOut” with us this summer.”

Since 1982 Kanakuk camp has been helping develop character and independence in campers, Peterson explains.

“We love building and instilling confidence in all of our campers that come to Kampout,” Peterson says.

Kanakuk Kampout is a Christian summer camp that features a variety of activities including a rock climbing wall, zip lining and water slides, just to name a few.