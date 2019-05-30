Digital Original: Student shows the meaning of volunteering as flood waters rise Video

CONWAY, Ark. - Volunteers came out to Beaverfork Fire Department helping to fill sandbags to aid Faulkner County residents in preparations for the impending flood.

Johnathan Logan, a senior at the University of Central Arkansas, says helping out in a time of disaster is what he does best.

"Volunteering comes in many shapes and sizes, forms of help," says Logan. "It doesn't take a rocket scientist and it doesn't take a degree to help or to volunteer."

Logan is a member of Bear Boots on the Ground, an organization at UCA. The students dedicate their time to volunteer both locally and nationally as a way to give back.

Wendy Holbrook, assistant vice president for student engagement leadership and services at UCA describes Logan as a student who is always ready to help.

"He was up bright and early ready to go," she explains. "He wanted to be here. He was ready to come."

Sandbagging will continue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 4 Beaverfork Rd. in Conway through Saturday, June 1.

Local residents and the fire department will continue to keep a watchful eye on water levels and the forecast.

The fire department says anyone in need of sandbags can pick them up free of charge at Beaverfork Fire Department.