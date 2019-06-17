Digital Original: Student intern helps homeless woman see again

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A passion for giving back.

That’s exactly what 19-year-old Dawson Angeles of Batesville is doing for the homeless community this summer. He attends Lyon College and could have easily gotten an internship closer to home, but says he has a purpose for coming to the Little Rock Compassion Center.

“Your life can change within a matter of an instance,” says Angeles. “With the flood here, people were being forced out of their homes.”

In his first month at the center, his passion to help is being noticed by the folks at the center.

“I wasn’t able to see hardly anything,” Danielle Wilson says. “Everything was blurry.”

Wilson recently became both homeless and jobless. With two kids and nowhere to go, she is currently staying at a shelter in Little Rock.

“He helped me when no one else wouldn’t,” explains Wilson.

Wislon also says she is nearly blind and depends on her glasses for her day to day tasks.

“Danielle just needed help starting,” Angeles explains. “I wanted to make sure she was able to see – it’s important for her.”

After countless long phone calls and several left messages – he finally found her glasses at a home in Searcy.

“Now that she can see she feels more confident,” says Angeles. “Like anybody, it’s important to feel comfortable.”

Wilson now has her first job interview at Outback Steak House in Little Rock.

“He cares,” says Wilson. “It feels food to have my glasses and see again – no one just does that for a stranger.”

“They may be strangers but I know I can help them out,” says Angeles.

The Little Rock Compassion Center is an inner-city shelter giving hope and purpose to homeless, displaced, and disadvantaged people in the Little Rock area.