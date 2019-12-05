Digital Original: Sawing through gender norms of the woodworking industry one piece of furniture at a time

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Woodworking and furniture making, it’s quickly becoming a popular craft that is both on the rise and in demand.

For years the craftsman industry has been dominated by men.

However, Julia Napolitano of Little Rock is a recent University of Arkansas Little Rock (UALR) graduate and is slowly crafting her way through the gender norms.

She helps other students at the wood shop and of course at the university.

She hopes to show others that building a great table or chair can be done by hands of all sizes.

“I think the biggest challenge of being a female in the woodworking or furniture or any industry at all -metals, is just the stereotype that women are not able to do that and they are.”

UALR is the only school in the state that offers a furniture-making degree.

