Digital Original: New summer program shows the science behind reading

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new summer reading program that’s first of it’s kind and first in the state is already proving to benefit kids both academically and personally.

Frankly Reading Summer Series is very much like a summer camp and less like summer school where children have fun while learning. The program is being held for free at several schools throughout the city.

Three students at King Elementary have shown dramatic improvement in their ability to spell and in their confidence.

Martina McCoy, a teacher at the school, says this is key to any child’s success.

“It really important that kids can hear the vowel sounds and identify which letter makes that sound,” says McCoy.



This program started after the mayor saw a need for children to start learning how to read sooner.

“Reading is the answer to meeting low test scores and challenges many kids face in our area,” explains McCoy. “Reading is everything. Reading is life. If you can’t read your options for life are very limited.”

McCoy is just one of a group of teachers who have volunteered to give up their summer to help teach this program.

“If I had the opportunity to give up my summer again I would,” says McCoy. “Getting them to learn these skills now will only benefit them in the future – why wouldn’t any teach want that for their kids.”

The kids learn how vowels are shaped with their mouths and how the sounds form.

“It’s a science really,” explains McCoy. “They have to know which letter makes which sound in order to read – that’s important.”

The program runs for four weeks.

