Digital Original: Meet Chip, the newest member of the LRPD Mounted Patrol Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Little Rock Police Department has the state's only remaining paid mounted patrol, but not every horse is right for the task of serving and protecting.

The newest member, Chip, has been on the unit for nearly two weeks and is almost ready to hit the streets of Little Rock.

"It's important to make sure we ride them every day and get them used to interacting with the public," says Vincent Lucio a police officer with the Little Rock Police Department Mounted Patrol unit.

Lucio is challenged with ensuring the horses are trained and ready to meet the demands of serving and protecting the capital city.

"We're in the river market almost on a daily basis we would like to ride more but when we are there we make a positive contact with 200 300 citizens a day," Lucio explains.

Earlier this year the unit recently retired Double Deuce, a 20-year-old horse and was among the longest-serving horses for the police department's mounted unit.

"We want the public to stop us and pet the horse," says Lucio. "We are here for them and it's important for the horses to be ready to interact with the public.

Luico says they watch the horse interaction closely to ensure they don't get irritated if their hair gets accidentally pulled or get nervous around children.

"This is a twelve hundred pound animal," says Luico. "Making sure the public is safe is important."

Lucio says it shouldn't be much longer until Chip is ready to start working.

"We noticed he was afraid of the storm-drains when walking past them in the city," says Lucio. "It's possible he can't determine the depth."