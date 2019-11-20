Digital Original: Local runner helps raise over $40,000 for blood cancer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A local runner is taking his passion for running and using it to help save lives.

Colin Hall, 44, is an avid runner. He has run more than 200 races and says he is just getting warmed up.

However, back in 2011 Hall’s friend was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer. He realized that the race to find a cure, might be the only race he was destined to run.

“Definitely running for blood cancer – is something that I was kind of chosen to help raise awareness about and I feel like there needs to be more people on that registry so we can help to save lives,” says Hall.

Just a few weeks ago Hall ran at the New York Marathon.

Colin Hall running in the New York Marathon helping to raise money for swab kits.

His participation in that race helped raise more than $40,000, which helped purchase 900 swab kits.

Those kits allow people to see if they are an exact match for someone who is waiting on the blood cancer registry anywhere in the world.

Hall says 70% of the time a complete stranger is needed for a match.

Every 3 minutes in the U.S., someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer, according to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. For many patients, a bone marrow transplant is the best chance for survival.

While 30% of patients can find a matching donor in their families, 70%—nearly 12,000 each year—must rely on a benevolent stranger to step up and donate.

With advances in technology becoming a bone marrow donor is easier. Most of the time stem cells can be collected via the bloodstream through the arm which has become a less evasive procedure than before.

Hall has partnered with several nonprofits helping to bring awareness and raise money. He currently with DKMS, an international nonprofit organization that is providing the swab kits.

Click here to get your very own FREE swab kit.