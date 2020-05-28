Digital Original: Little Rock friends recreate Ironman competition for charity after event canceled

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Each year, triathletes from around the world race in what is called the IRONMAN Foundation’s Your Journey and choosing a charity to raise money for.

However, when the pandemic canceled this weekend’s upcoming race in Tulsa for two Little Rock friends, well they decided to get creative for their cause.

Cameron Beckett and Tommy Martin are doing a self-made homegrown Ironman triathlon right here in Little Rock this Sunday.

Swimming, cycling, and of course running a full-length marathon will all be included in what they are calling the COVID-140 point 6 Race.

Beckett says they have trained too hard for this race and are determined to follow through with their goals because this cause is close to their hearts.

“I have some family members that are on the autism spectrum. So just trying to do my part to improve the lifestyle of those that are working through the challenges of having autism and just the understanding of the community and just growing awareness,” said Cameron Beckett.

The men have already raised more than $1,500 and will continue raising funds until their next scheduled Ironman race in Florida.

Their ultimate goal is $5,000.

Click here to see their fundraising page that has more information.