Digital Original: Chef cooks up positive attitude for Jimmy Buffett tailgaters

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Something good is cookin’ at the Jimmy Buffett tailgate at the Verizon Arena.

Mike Cleveland, better known as Master Chef to his friends, is doing most of the cooking at the 2019 Jimmy Buffett concert in North Little Rock.

However, this isn’t the first time Cleveland took out his fancy knives and smoked cheese.

“For me, it’s about having a good time and enjoying the company,” says Cleveland. “This is my first Jimmy Buffett concert.”

Despite the rain, “Parrotheads”- with chilled margaritas in hand- came early to tailgate for before the big music legend took the stage. Cleveland says the rain will be here but ensure his food and “few beverages” will help change everyone’s attitude.

“I mean it’s 5 o’clock somewhere,” explains Cleveland.

The concert is part of Jimmy Buffett’s 2019 Tour called Son Of A Son Of A Sailor.