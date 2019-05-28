Digital Original: Cancer survivor to bike in Tour de Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Saturday you might see an influx of bicycles rolling around downtown Little Rock.

More than 1,000 cyclists from Arkansas and beyond will be participating in the 16th annual CARTI’s Tour de Rock.

Now considered one of Arkansas’ largest cycling events–Dan Myers, event chair and cancer survivor, says the bike ride is about enjoying life and helping people.

“The money raised from the event goes to CARTI’s Patient Relief Fund,” explains Myers. “This helps with expenses not covered by insurances.”

In 1999, Myers was first diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the joints.

At that time there was only one for sure treatment for this type of cancer — amputation.

However, he was lucky that doctors were able to remove cancer for his bicep and triceps, sparing his arm.

“I traveled about two hours to get treatment,” explains Myers. “The hotel stays, the travel time — insurance doesn’t cover any of that.”

Now living in Arkansas, Myers makes time for himself by riding his bike.

“I ride almost every day,” says Myers. “It’s a great way to help me get away from everything and just live life.”

Myers attributes his good health to biking and is now an avid cyclist.

This is his sixth time to ride in Tour de Rock.

“The cyclist’s community is definitely a close community,” says Myers.