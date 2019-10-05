Diesel repair shop destroyed in fire

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ar. – A diesel truck repair business caught on fire Saturday morning in North Little Rock.

The fire had started a little after 9:00 A.M. Saturday on 5th Street. The smoke could be seen around the neighborhood areas of Main and East Broadway.

The business was described as a total loss by a spokesperson for the North Little Rock Fire Department. The crews were able to control the flames from spreading to the building next door.

Two of the tractor-trailer rigs and other equipment inside the repair shop were burned.

One firefighter is being treated for a leg injury.