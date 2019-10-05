Diesel repair shop destroyed in fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ar. – A diesel truck repair business caught on fire Saturday morning in North Little Rock.

The fire had started a little after 9:00 A.M. Saturday on 5th Street. The smoke could be seen around the neighborhood areas of Main and East Broadway.

The business was described as a total loss by a spokesperson for the North Little Rock Fire Department. The crews were able to control the flames from spreading to the building next door.

Two of the tractor-trailer rigs and other equipment inside the repair shop were burned.

One firefighter is being treated for a leg injury.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Get Your Arkansas State Fair Tickets!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss