LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fuel prices across the country are still surging at record levels, and the Natural State is seeing new highs of its own.

As of Thursday, AAA reported that the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in Arkansas is $5.40, which is a record for the state. The current total is 7 cents higher than the average last week and 17 cents higher than the average a month ago.

For diesel drivers in central Arkansas, after reaching record highs in the beginning of the week, prices are down slightly. In Pine Bluff the current cost for a gallon of diesel is $5.39 which up 11 cents from the average a week ago.

In Little Rock, the current average for a gallon of diesel is $5.31 which is up 6 cents from the average a week ago. In Hot Springs the current average for diesel is $5.32 which is also up 6 cents from the average one week ago.

Fortunately for drivers using regular gas. the current average cost per gallon is $4.49, which is down a penny from the average on Wednesday and down 5 cents from the record high total last week. The cost is still up 37 cents from the average one month ago, however.

In central Arkansas, drivers in Hot Springs and Little Rock are paying slightly less than the state average with the average in Pine Bluff currently at $4.43 per gallon.

The average in Little Rock is currently $4.42 which is 4 cents down from the average a week ago. For drivers in Pine Bluff, the current average is $4.48 which is down 3 cents from the total last week.

Across the state, the most expensive gas is currently located in Montgomery County where the current average is $4.83, which is 34 cents higher than the state average. The Arkansas county with the cheapest gas currently is Van Buren County, where the current average is $4.27.

Around the U.S., the current average for a gallon of regular is $4.94 which is down 7 cents from the average week ago, which was over $5.

Currently the state with the cheapest gas in the country is Georgia with an average of $4.44. The state with the most expensive gas remains California where the current average is $6.36.

To stay on top of the cheapest gas prices in your area, check out our Gas Tracker.