Dickey Stevens Park open for first time since 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the first time in nearly two years, the sound of America’s pastime fills Dickey Stevens Park.

Ronald Phaup is a ballpark regular, coming to Travs games since 1977.

“Exhilarating, just fantastic,” Phaup said, “The last year they played in 2019 I only missed four games all year long.”

Travelers Vice President and CEO Rusty Meeks said there are new safety precautions like mask-wearing, and mobile ordering.

“It took a lot. Our staff worked tirelessly,” Meeks said. “We’re just really going more contactless wherever we can. We’re more digital with tickets.” “Certain sections that are social distanced and for players and scouts and players families and things like that.”

As fans like Phaup take their seat, they say it feels great to root for the home team once again.

“Thank you to the travelers staff and the organization for doing what it took to get us back here because we all love our travelers baseball,” Phaup said.

The Travelers are not yet at full capacity, but they are taking things month by month as far as their COVID-19 protocols.