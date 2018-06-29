Diamond Hogs Set to Return Home Friday Afternoon
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Fans are being asked to gather at Baum Stadium later today to welcome the Diamond Hogs back to Arkansas.
After finishing runner-up in the National Championship, the OmaHogs will return home around 1:30 p.m. We hope to stream the event here on kark.com.
Arkansas wrapped up the 2018 season 48-21, the team’s best record under head coach Dave Van Horn. The Razorbacks national runner-up finish matches the program’s best finish set in 1979 when former head coach Norm DeBriyn led the Hogs to their first-ever CWS.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
