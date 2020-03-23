DHS assures Medicaid providers of continued claims processing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) continues its commitment to ensuring DHS clients get the health care services that they need and that payments are processed to providers in a timely manner. The agency assures its providers that despite the public health emergency, prior authorizations are being processed, and claims and invoices are being processed and paid.

DHS encourages Medicaid providers to submit electronic claims instead of paper claims, which allows the agency to process payments more quickly. Enrolled Medicaid providers can register for the online Medicaid Provider Portal to submit electronic claims by visiting: https://portal.mmis.arkansas.gov/armedicaid/provider/Home/ProviderEnrollment.

If providers have questions about registering, they may contact the Arkansas Medicaid Help Desk at 1-800-457-4454.

The agency is updating its providers as the situation evolves. DHS providers can visit the DHS website for important messages and policy guidance at https://humanservices.arkansas.gov. Providers with policy questions related to COVID-19 also may email provider@dhs.arkansas.gov.