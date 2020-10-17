Developing: New details released in Jackson County murder case

NEWPORT, Ark. — Authorities have released more details regarding the investigation into the death of a young woman killed in Jackson County.

A probable cause affidavit has been filed in the case detailing the charges against Quake Lewellyn.

He is charged with capital murder, kidnapping, rape, and abuse of a corpse in the death of Sydney Sutherland.

In the affidavit, authorities say they were notified of Sutherland’s disappearance on August 19th at 7:00 p.m.

Her phone was found in a field about a mile from her home the next day.

Authorities say Quake Lewellyn was interviewed and admitted seeing Sutherland jogging on the day of her disappearance, August 19th.

Quake Lewellyn gave officers permission to search his phone and they determined Lewellyn was in a location a little over 2 miles from where Sutherland’s phone had been found about an hour after it was discovered that she was missing.

On August 21st, Sydney Sutherland’s body was found a few yards from where Lewellyn’s location had been indicated by his phone.

That same day, Lewellyn was interviewed after being read his rights and admitted hitting Sydney Sutherland with his vehicle, then taking her to the area where she was raped and buried.