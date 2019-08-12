Mom begs for son’s killer to turn self in after Little Rock apartment shooting

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several 911 calls alerted police to a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting on the city’s southwest side.

That’s according to the incident report released Monday morning by the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD).

The report states it happened around 1 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex (4802 Terra Vista Circle).

Police say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. He has been identified as Anthony Curenton, 22.

The LRPD says detectives have reviewed surveillance video from the apartment complex as part of their investigation.

No suspect information has yet been released.

Original story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex near 65th Street Sunday.

Family say the victim is Anthony Curenton, 22.

“Who killed my baby? That’s all I want,” cried Curenton’s mom Angelia Williams. “Don’t no parent want to bury their child. He had a life in front of him, he was just so young.”

According to police, the man was killed when a fight in the parking lot of the Terra Vista Apartments escalated to gunshots.

Officers are searching for the shooter, who they say ran from the scene.

“We do believe the suspect in this is a heavy set black male that’s the only description we have right now,” explained Officer Eric Barnes.

Whoever the shooter is, Williams knows they can never take back what’s happened. Instead hoping her family’s loss will push others to stop what she calls senseless violence.

“Guns ain’t the answer. Innocent young people are dying,” she said. “Gun violence and arguing and fussing, it’s not worth it.”