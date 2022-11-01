LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Construction began Tuesday on the very first hotel to be next to the Clinton National Airport in Little Rock.

Despite being the biggest commercial airport in Arkansas, the Clinton National Airport, originally called Adams Field, has not had a hotel near the airport since it opened in 1931.

Having been on the minds of airport officials for some time, construction plans were delayed due to the pandemic, only to be resumed recently after passenger traffic recovered.

The $11 million Hampton Inn will have 90 rooms and be located right next to the air traffic control tower.

The hotel is set to open in the Summer of 2024 and is expected to be in big demand with passengers that have early morning flights.