Design work on I-30 requires lane closures in Little Rock

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (News release) – Crews performing design work along the Interstate 30 corridor in Little Rock will require lane closures on the Interstate, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, this work will occur during overnight hours Monday, July 20 and Tuesday, July 21, between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Crews will close the westbound I-30 inside lane adjacent to the I-630 exit ramp (Exit 139B) and the eastbound I-30 outside lane between 6th and 9th streets in Little Rock.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signage. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.

The 30 Crossing project (Job CA0602) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program. More information on the CAP is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.