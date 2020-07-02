Desha County suspect on the run; man wanted in murder of ex-wife

DESHA COUNTY, Ark. (News release) — Arkansas State Police and law enforcement agencies across the state and region are following new investigative leads in the search for a murder suspect who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Lavern Blackmon, 57, of Conway was last seen in Little Rock on Monday (June 29th) after he reportedly kidnapped his ex-wife, Viola Davis, about 5:30 AM as she left her home in Mitchellville (Desha County) going to work. Her body was found a short time later along Kirtley Road, northeast of Dumas.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are using every resource to locate Blackmon who is believed to be driving a 2008 Grey Chevrolet Avalanche truck. Blackmon may have possibly fled the state.



Blackmon is believed to be in the possession of at least two handguns and may possibly pose a threat to others. He is currently charged in Desha County with Kidnapping and Capital Murder.



The general public should not try to intervene or approach Blackmon if he is sighted. Instead, please immediately contact the nearest law enforcement agency. Anyone with knowledge of Blackmon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Arkansas State Police.