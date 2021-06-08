Desha County residents worried about flash flooding amid storms

DESHA COUNTY, Ark. — Residents of Desha County said that they haven’t seen flooding this bad in a long time.

A Mitchellville native, Clyde Love, lives just off of HWY 65 where water can be seen covering the whole area around his home.

“Debris comes from my yard and other places out onto the road like… I mean it’s a pretty bad situation,” Love said.

Other residents said that it is almost impossible to get around town due to the flooding.

“We can’t even make it down the highway where we need to be. We just stuck where we at,” Martavious McKinzie said.

Love said that the rain is just inches from flooding into his house and really hope the rain will stop.

Dumas police said that some roads are barricaded, but that people are driving past them and getting stuck.

They wanted to remind people to turn around, don’t drown.