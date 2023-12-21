PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Five deputies inside the Jefferson County Jail were rushed to the hospital Wednesday at noon after two fell unconscious and others were feeling chest pain or developing rashes.

All were back at the job Thursday, but the investigators said they are still unsure what got them all sick.

Corporal Emanuel Hayes was one of those deputies. He said Thursday he was not 100% yet, but that may be because he didn’t fall asleep until 4:30 a.m.

Regardless, he felt work was where he needed to be to see his fellow officers and the inmates he is responsible for following the scare.

Hayes was the deputy sent to check the cell block for evidence after Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two inmates who were showing signs of being sick. Hayes said he couldn’t find any evidence.

While the detainees quickly recovered from the exposure to an unknown substance, Hayes saw his sergeant fall unconscious.

After loading her on an ambulance the same thing happened to Hayes. When he came to, he said he remembered being scared.

“My blood pressure was through the roof, and I was just. I was afraid just trying to make sure I could bounce back from it. It was just a scary situation because I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Hayes said.

He and three other deputies were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center for symptoms. One investigator was taken as a precaution because he also entered the room which got deputies sick.

Major John Bean, the Operations Commander of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s County Office said even though no drugs were found, there was an odor in the room, so they believe something was smoked.

“Initially we were being informed that it involved some paper that was soaked in some kind of common day household chemicals that had gotten into the facility,” Bean said. “We believe it may have been through their legal mail, but we are not sure at this point.”

According to Bean, even hospital tests couldn’t identify what made the deputies sick. Hayes was told at one point he was in such rough shape he was septic.

“We’re definitely looking to the future to figure out what we can do to prevent this from happening again,” Bean added.

JCSO continues to look for contraband and other evidence to learn who was responsible and hopefully bring them justice for endangering law enforcement and inmates.

“Thank God that they are in the place that they are right now and that they are okay,” Bean said. “It’s a scary experience because you come to work, and you want to make it safe back home to your family.”

Hayes said that the incident has made him appreciate life much more.

“You never know what you’re going to go into. You have a duty, you have an oath,” Hayes said. “It just made me appreciate more, just not taking anything for granted.”