Deputy placed on Administrative Leave after arrest

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark., — On February 2, 2020, Administrators with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the arrest of Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy Shante Holloway.

The off-duty deputy was arrested by the UAMS Police Department on Domestic Battery third-degree charges just before 10:30 am of February 2, 2020.

Deputy Holloway has only worked for the Pulaski County Sherrif’s Office for a little over a year, is assigned to the Detention Facility.

Commanders have placed Deputy Holloway on Administrative Leave pending a thorough investigation, criminal and internal.

If there are any questions related to the arrest, it should be directed to the UAM Police Department.