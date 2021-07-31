Deputy: Jefferson County investigation begins after body discovered in wooded area

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has started an investigation after a body was discovered Friday evening in a wooded area just off Swan Lake Recreation Road in the Swan Lake Community.

According to investigators, the body of 19-year-old Joshua Ikner was discovered at 5:41 p.m.

Deputies say they had an encounter with Ikner on Thursday while investigating a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was located at Ikner’s home and taken into protective custody, but Ikner fled from the residence and into the woods.

Deputies attempted to search the woods but were unable to locate Ikner until he was discovered on Friday.

Ikner’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Labe for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.