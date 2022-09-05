WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — A body found in the White County River Labor Day weekend is presumed to belong to a man last seen by his family over 50 days ago.

Darren Bright left his home on July 14, according to relatives. They reported him missing to the White County Sheriff’s Office on July 26. Two days later, authorities found his truck near a boat ramp off Mallard Pond Road on the Henry Gray Wildlife Management in Bald Knob.

Search efforts were conducted on land and on the river by the White County Sheriff’s Office, White County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission but Bright was unable to be located. Thanks to community tips, authorities suspect Bright is now found.

The buzz of bugs, the caws of crows, and the steady steam are all expected parts of a fishing trip, but Friday a fisherman on the White River called the White County Sheriff’s Office because of an unexpected discovery.

According to Public Information Officer for the White County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Scott Seiders, “He observed what he thought was human remains floating in the river.”

A dive team and other authorities spent three hours searching Friday before darkness delayed their efforts. The next morning, Lt. Scott Seiders and other deputies were not alone. Locals learning of the need got on their boats and joined the search.

“White County citizens are very motivated to find their own as are we,” Lt. Seiders expressed. “We did not ask for help searching in the river, but we are not going to turn it away.”

Before noon, a body was located two miles South of the Georgetown boat launch.

“There was a part of a tree sticking up out of the river and the body had become lodged around that tree,” Seiders described.

Deputies suspect the remains are that of Darren Bright because of blue jeans, black suspenders, and a camo shirt which match the clothing Mr. Bright was last seen in.

The White County Sheriff’s Office has sent the body to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification with no estimate of when his identity will be confirmed.

“I would hope for the sake of the family we get an answer relatively soon,” Lt. Seiders expressed.

White County Sheriff Phillip Miller stated, “We do not want to rush to conclusions and so we await the results of the identification from the crime lab before closing any missing persons case, but we suspect the recovered to be Mr. Bright.”

The state crime lab will also be able to determine the cause of death, but the White County Sheriff’s Office did not mention they suspect foul play. They also thank everyone for the numerous tips they received in the more than a month they had been looking for Darren Bright.