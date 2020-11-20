Deputies: Man kills wife, mother-in-law, and then commits suicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Wednesday night, a home on Forrest Dale Drive in North Little Rock filled with crime scene tape and floodlights after a disturbance call turned deadly.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double murder-suicide that left one man and two women dead.

“She can be heard screaming on the phone and the male subject can also be heard screaming,” said Lt. Robert Garrett, PCSO Public Affairs Commander.

Lt. Robert Garrett with Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said Daniel DeWitt shot and killed his estranged wife Amanda DeWitt and mother-in-law Deborah Allen before shooting himself.

“By the time our units arrived they found two persons deceased outside then once they went inside, they also found the woman’s mother also deceased,” said Lt. Garrett.

PCSO said they have spoken to both Amanda and Daniel in the past, as they have had an ongoing divorce and custody battle.

Lt. Garrett said both Dewitt’s had made calls of harassment against each other.

“One of the most recent calls was her contacting us to see how she could get a protection order,” said Lt Garrett.

Lr. Garrett said both of the DeWitt’s kids were home at the time of the shooing. He also said neighbors witness the shooting.

“Both the neighbors across the street from her at least witnessed the shooting and also possibly him committing the suicide,” said Lt. Garrett.

