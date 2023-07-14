JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Jefferson County say that a 12-year-old is recovering after being shot by his younger brother.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home located in the 3500 block of Jewell Road Thursday shortly after 3 p.m.

When the deputies arrived, they learned the 12-year-old had suffered a single gunshot wound from a pistol. The boy was initially taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center then airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock for treatment.

Authorities said the boy was stable.

As deputies investigated the shooting, they said the statements from the boy and his 9-year-old brother, along with surveillance video, led them to believe the shooting was unintentional.

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said this incident should serve as a reminder for people to secure their guns so children cannot access them without supervision.

“This could have been a tragic incident and I can’t emphasize strongly enough that securing firearms in a manner that curious children can’t get access to them is paramount to safety in the home,” Woods said. “I am appreciative of the quick response by all first responders and pray for a quick and full recovery of the injured child.”

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident. The sheriff’s office noted that officers with the White Hall Police Department and Arkansas State Police also assisted with the investigation.