Deputies: Investigation underway after body found in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Jefferson County have initiated a death investigation after a body was found Friday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the area near Lock and Dam 5 in Jefferson around 8:15 a.m. after fishermen found the body.

The deputies noted the body, which has yet to be identified, was found along the bank of the Arkansas River just south of Lock and Dam 5.

Major Gary McClain, Commander of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Operations, said investigators did not find a way to identify the victim, and the body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the identity as well as the cause and manner of death.