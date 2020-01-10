Deputies in White County search for rape suspect

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — On January 9, around 1:00 p.m. the White County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Spring Hill Road in the Romance area in regards to an assault.

Upon arrival, Deputies learned that a white male was attempting to gain entry into the home when the home owner showed up. A brief physical altercation outside the home ensued with the female homeowner and the suspect before the suspect ran into the woods.

A perimeter was set up and a search was conducted in the area with our K-9 along with a heavy law enforcement presence. After a lengthy search we were not able to locate the subject. A rape kit was done as precaution and will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an analysis.

The suspect is described as a white male standing about 5’8 inches tall with red hair and a red beard. The suspect was also wearing a leather jacket, red shirt and blue jeans.

